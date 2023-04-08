(KTXL) — A Loomis man was killed on Saturday while riding his bike in Sutter County after being struck by a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter station.

The 59-year-old man was riding eastbound on Bear River Drive, west of Swetzer Road, when a 2007 to 2014 charcoal gray GMC Sierra or Yukon struck the man at an unknown speed and fled.

The man was found in the road by a nearby worker who called 911. The man was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

The CHP said that the suspect vehicle should have damage to the right side fog light, right mirror and right front body damage.