(KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Rio Oso on Friday that left both a man and woman dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received reports of two bodies with gunshot wounds found near a vehicle in the area of Kempton Road near Brewer Road.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a woman inside a blue Ford Explorer and a man outside the car.

Deputies said that both the man and woman had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies identified the woman as 40-year-old Vicky Veovilayphone and 40-year-old Derrick James Engelman.

The sheriff’s office is investigating this incident and anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 530-822-0210.