(KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect connected to a series of attacks on livestock with a crossbow, according to the sheriff’s office.

The first of the attacks occurred on May 24 at around 12:24 p.m. in the area of Lincoln Road and Clements Road in Yuba City.

Reports came in of a calf being shot by a crossbow bolt and another calf was found that had been fatally shot by a crossbow bolt. Each of the bolts were recovered.

A little over two months later on July 25, a dead female horse was found on a Sutter property on South Butte Road.

When the deputies and animal control arrived at the property they found wounds on the horse that led them to believe it had been shot by a crossbow bolt.

The bolt was not located and law enforcement believe that the suspect(s) removed the bolt before leaving the scene.