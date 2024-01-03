(FOX40.COM) — Days after a federal appeals court ruled to temporarily uphold a new California law that bans carrying guns in public spaces, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced they will look at each circumstance on a case-by-case basis.

“We have no interest in criminalizing constitutionally protected behavior,” said Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes and Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer R. Dupré in a joint social media post on Wednesday. “We took an oath to uphold our Constitution and will work to protect the rights of our citizens.”

The controversy stems from Senate Bill 2, which became law on Jan. 1. The new law bans licensed concealed gun holders (CCW) from carrying their firearms at bars, places of worship, parks, public events, stadiums, casinos, financial institutions, medical facilities, on public transportation, and other public places.

On Dec. 26, 2023, a federal judge blocked the new California gun control law from taking effect on Jan. 1, however, days later, a federal appeals court reversed that decision while the issue went through litigation.

“This issue is far from being resolved and we are hopeful the courts will rule in favor of our constitution,” Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and district attorney said. “We will continue to keep our community informed on this important issue.”