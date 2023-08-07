(FOX40.COM) — A Sutter County man pleaded guilty to the transportation and receipt of untagged migratory game birds, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Friday.

According to the DOJ, the man, a 27-year-old resident of Live Oak, helped organize and participated in a goose hunt near the Sutter National Wildlife Refuge.

The 10-person group shot and killed 258 snow geese and white-fronted geese, the DOJ said.

According to the DOJ, both types of geese are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

The man was sentenced to a three-year hunting ban, three years of probation, and a $1,000 fine.