SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department.

The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia Avenue.

Fire officials said there is currently no estimated time for the road to be reopened and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

PG&E is reporting that 26 customers are without power in the area of the crash and that power should be back on by 1:30 p.m.