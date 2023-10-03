(FOX40.COM) — A Live Oak elementary school teacher was arrested on Monday after allegedly being under the influence of alcohol while teaching, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:19 a.m., deputies responded to Nuestro Elementary School after reports came in that a school staff member was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Deputies then surveyed Yuba City woman as she instructed her class. She was determined to be under the influence by deputies.

Deputies were also shown video of the woman driving to school and a failed sobriety test that led to her arrest for DUI along with a charge of child endangerment.

Nearly two hours after the deputies’ first contact with the teacher, her blood alcohol level was still found to be two times over the legal limit.