(KTXL) — Live Oak High School and Live Oak Middle School in Sutter County are on lockdown due to nearby law enforcement activity, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

A man is barricaded in the Maple Park apartment complex after a shooting occurred earlier Friday morning.

The apartment complex is located less than half-a-mile from each school site.

At 12:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office shared that “the schools are preparing a plan for dismissal if the incident proceeds further.”

The sheriff’s office shared at 1:35 p.m., that both school sites will have a normal dismissal with increased security for students and staff.

“SCSO will set up barricades for areas that cannot be entered, the sheriff’s office wrote. “SCSO Probation and Public Works will be assisting in the dismissal of students.”

According to the high schools bell schedule, students would be having lunch from 12:05 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. and have three more periods before a 3:25 p.m. dismissal.

Students at the middle school would be in either fifth or sixth period depending on their grade and have a 2:30 p.m. final dismissal.

Events Before the Lockdown

The sheriff’s office said that following the shooting the man ran into an apartment of someone the man is believed to know.

Law enforcement determined that there are no other occupants in the apartment and that the man is still armed.

Negotiators have been using load speakers and a flash bang was also thrown which started a small fire in the complex, but was extinguished.

The man is said to have a violent criminal history and is a parolee at large.

This is a developing story.