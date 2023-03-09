(KTXL) — As river levels are expected to rise during the coming storm, the Sutter County Office of Emergency Management has decided to close the boat ramp at the Tisdale Weir.

The boat ramp along the Sacramento River will be closed on Thursday evening and will be “unavailable” starting on Friday as the river begins to rise, the country said.

“Water from the river is forecast to flow 3.5 feet across the weir by Saturday morning, sending runoff from California’s largest river into the Sutter Bypass system to be channeled across the county into the lower Feather River,” the county wrote in a news release.

The Tisdale Weir is one of several weirs along the Sacramento River including the Colusa, Fremont, Moulton and the Sacramento, that are designed to divert flood waters from the main body of the river into one of the region’s many bypasses.

As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service is expecting water levels at the Tisdale Weir to rise above the monitor stage at 1 a.m. on Saturday and continue through at least 5 a.m. on Monday.

The Fremont Weir is also expected to rise above the monitor stage at 6 a.m. on Saturday and continue on through 5 a.m. on Monday.