(FOX40.COM) — Two people ages 16 and 19 were arrested after a drive-by shooting and a police chase that led to a car crash in Yuba City.

On Saturday around midnight, the Yuba City Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Magnolia Drive regarding a drive-by shooting. One person was struck by shrapnel and no other injuries were reported, police said.

YCPD reported than an officer located the vehicle allegedly involved in the shooting driving westbound on Bogue Road. A police chase led officers down several city streets. The vehicle being pursued crashed near Harding Road and Cherry Street.

Officers said that three occupants fled on foot after the crash. One person was caught by Yuba City K9 Rip and a second person surrendered.

The police department said it worked with Sutter County Sheriff’s Office to set up a perimeter and complete several yard-to-yard searches with K9 Rip and a drone, however, the third person was not found.

The 19-year-old driver, Israel Morales, was booked into the Sutter County Jail under suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and felony evading, according to Yuba City police. The second person, a 16-year-old, was booked into Tri-Counties Juvenile Hall for attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.