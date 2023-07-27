(KTXL) — A U.S. Marshal was involved in a crash in Sutter County Thursday morning as he attempted to assist the people involved in a first crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said the first crash happened in the northbound lane of State Route 70 near Nicolaus Avenue, about 37 miles north of Sacramento.

A U.S. Marshal noticed the crash and attempted to turn around in order to help, and his vehicle was struck by another vehicle.

The CHP did not provide details about the first crash or the vehicles involved in the second crash but did say that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A FOX40 News team that responded to the scene saw the U.S. Marshal walking around.