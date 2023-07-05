(KTXL) — A crash involving three vehicles in Sutter County Wednesday morning resulted in the deaths of a man, a pregnant woman’s unborn child, and a dog, and left other people injured, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter Office.

The agency said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. along SR-20 east of Acacia Avenue, directly south of the community of Sutter.

The agency said a Nissan Versa driven by a 30-year-old man with a pregnant woman and a dog as passengers was heading east on SR-20, also known as Colusa Highway, approaching the Wadsworth Canal Bridge.

In the other direction on SR-20, a Chevy Tahoe was headed west with a Ford F-150 truck towing a dump trailer behind.

The CHP said the driver of the Versa “allowed his vehicle to drive across the solid double yellow lines separating the lanes,” which placed the vehicle directly into the Tahoe’s path.

The Versa and the Tahoe crashed, with the F-150 then crashing into the Tahoe, according to the CHP.

The man driving the Versa and his passenger, a 23-year-old pregnant woman, were pinned in their vehicle and had to be extricated, the CHP said.

The woman was taken to a hospital and immediately went into surgery, but medical personnel were unable to save her unborn child, according to the CHP.

The man was taken via helicopter to a hospital but died of his injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, and the driver and passenger of the F-150 did not report any injuries, the CHP said.

Sutter County Animal Control personnel arrived and took the dog that was in the Versa to an animal hospital, where it later died.

The CHP said alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash, and it asks anyone who was a witness to call 530-645-6200.