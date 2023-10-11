(FOX40.COM) — Workers at a Starbucks in Yuba City filed with the National Labor Relations Board to hold a unionization vote.

Workers at the store say they had to navigate a number of problems without corporate’s help.

“The partners in this store navigate difficulties every day ranging from understaffed floors for business needs, product shortages, broken equipment, limited hours, to health and safety concerns,” the workers said in a letter to CEO Laxman Narasimhan. “Starbucks didn’t create all of these issues but they have failed to provide long-term or timely solutions.”

“We welcome the opportunity for partners at our Hwy 20 & Tharp store in Yuba City to vote in a neutral, secret ballot election conducted by the NLRB — which allows all partners to make their own informed decision regarding union representation,” Starbucks said.

Federal authorities have repeatedly found that Starbucks has violated including a recent decision by Administrative Law Judge Mara-Louise Anzalone which determined that Starbucks illegally offered pay raises to only non-union stores in violation of the National Labor Relation Act.

Starbucks said it plans to appeal the decision.

“We maintain that an employer cannot unilaterally make changes to wages or benefits for partners in organizing or union-represented stores,” the company said. “As a result, we intend to file exceptions — or appeal — the recommendations made by the ALJ to the NLRB in Washington, D.C.”

The Yuba City filing is one of the latest in a nearly two-year push to unionize workers at Starbucks stores across the country.

Last month workers at a location for the Seattle-based coffee giant voted 14-2 in favor of joining Workers United, the union behind much of the unionization effort nationwide.

According to Workers United, employees at more than 360 stores in the U.S. have voted to unionize including 29 in California.