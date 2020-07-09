Sutter Creek mother asks for help in finding teen daughter missing since October

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. (KTXL) — An Amador County mother is desperately searching for her missing 17-year-old daughter after she disappeared back in October.

Blanca Valencia, speaking through a translator and close family friend, told FOX40 that she last saw her only daughter, Victoria Marquina, just before her 17th birthday

“She turned 17 last October after she went missing,” said Valencia. “It’s difficult, it’s difficult.”

Valencia said Marquina attended a concert in Sacramento in October and shortly after she said she saw Marquina near her in car in Amador County. That’s where authorities said Marquina told Valencia she was moving out.

The last place Valencia said she saw her daughter was on Main Street in Sutter Creek.

Valencia’s friend, Lesley Olivera, told FOX40 that a few days later Marquina’s car was found in Escalon, abandoned.

“She was doing great things at once. She was going to school, working and helping her mom also,” said Olivera.

Valencia told authorities her daughter had recently started talking to a 21-year-old-man, identified as Joshua Martinez.

Martinez admitted to dropping Victoria off in Sutter Creek after the concert but authorities said Martinez suddenly stopped showing up to his job.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Martinez was arrested in June in Los Angeles for several charges related to sex with a minor. Investigators say they located Martinez deep in Mexico and brought him back to the U.S.

Before his arrest, Martinez was wanted in connection with Marquina’s disappearance.

“She was always close with her mom, she would never leave home for that long,” said Olivera. “She thinks something bad happened to her.”

The family is pleading for help getting answers that will bring them one step closer to finding Marquina.

“She says if she is watching to let her know that she is OK and if anybody knows anything to not be afraid to let her know or the sheriffs know. Any help is good,” said Olivera.

If you have any information on Marquina’s disappearance or if you saw anything, you are asked to contact the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.