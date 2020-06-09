Sutter Creek police search for thief who stole car while owner was attending church service

Sutter Creek police shared these screenshots of a car thief seen in a church parking lot.

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in an Amador County city are looking for a thief who stole a car from a church parking lot.

Sutter Creek police say Sunday morning, the 2002 Saturn sedan was stolen while its owner was inside the church attending service.

The theft was caught on video, as was the thief, who was wearing dark clothing.

Police say the car stolen was blue with California license plate 4YUZ141.

Anyone who sees the car should not approach it and instead call 911. Sutter Creek police have asked anyone with information about the theft to call them at 209-267-5646.