Sutter doctors recommend parents get their children vaccinated as soon as possible

(KTXL) — Many concerned parents have questions about COVID-19 vaccinations for their kids, and Friday, a pair of doctors at Sutter Health provided some answers about the newly-approved shots.

Since final approval came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday, doctors have been inundated with calls from concerned parents and guardians who just want to do the best thing for their kids.

Without a doubt, Sutter doctors say the best thing to do right now is to get children vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Last year, COVID-19-related deaths became one of the top 10 reasons for death among 5- to 11-year-olds.

Many children who fall ill with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, but some do develop acute cases of the disease.

“Up until the last week of October, 24% of our weekly rates in the U.S. were children. So vaccination is the way to go to keep our communities safe and our schools open,” said Dr. Judith Valero, with Sutter Health. “And currently, even our school guidelines have that if a vaccinated child is exposed at school, they may still be at school. So it is a way to keep children in school.”

The delta variant sent another wave of the virus throughout the country, and Dr. Vallero said vaccinated children cut down on the viral availability needed in communities to promote the emergence of new variants.

The experts also say children who have already been sick with COVID-19 should still be immunized. They advise getting them vaccinated as soon as their isolation period ends.