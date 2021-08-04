Sutter Health becomes latest provider to implement vaccine mandate for its employees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sutter Health has become the latest health care provider to require its entire workforce to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday’s announcement said Sutter Health is requiring its employees to get fully vaccinated by Sept. 30, the same deadline set by Kaiser Permanente two days ago.

“Our rigorous COVID-19 infection prevention protocols have so far helped protect the health and safety of our patients and our workforce,” said Dr. William Isenberg, Sutter Health’s chief quality and safety officer. “However, these measures alone are not enough against the increasing threat of highly infectious variants like delta.”

The mandate applies to all employees, physicians, volunteers and vendors, unless they receive “an approved accommodation for a valid medical contraindication or religious exemption.”

Tens of thousands of physicians, nurses and other employees work for Sutter Health at hospitals and health care centers across Northern California.