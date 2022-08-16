ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — In September, Placer County will be opening a new urgent care center dedicated to people suffering from mental health crises.

According to a news release from Sutter Health, the Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center will begin offering residents in Placer County a place to stay for up to two days. There will be trained clinicians, and clients will work with them to “address the immediate crisis and create a plan to access needed wrap-around services before discharge.” The services offered can range from housing needs, social services, or substance-use treatment.

People in the county who are experiencing mental health crises can call a 24-hour phone line at 1-888-886-5401 where callers will be screened for eligibility for the Lotus Behavioral Crisis Center. Those experiencing mental health crises can also be referred to Lotus by law enforcement, healthcare, or other partners.

“We’ve increased supports for those in crises in recent years, now offering a mobile crisis team for both adults and children that works alongside various partners,” Amy Ellis, the director of the Adult System of Care division in Placer County, said in the news release. “This latest addition does even more to help meet individuals’ needs in a welcoming space, at a time when mental health needs are growing.”

According to the news release, the Lotus Center is “funded in part through community health investments, including those from not-for-profit Sutter Health.”

Sutter Health conducts community health needs assessments every three years which provide an in-depth look into where health needs are needed in specific regions as well as identify the communities of concern. During the assessment, Sutter Health found that Placer County needed improvement in access to mental and behavioral health services.