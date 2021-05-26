Sutter Health Park to drop social distancing, capacity restrictions starting June 17

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two days after the state is expected to drop social distancing requirements and business restrictions, Sutter Health Park could see a packed ballgame again.

In a release sent Wednesday, the ballpark and the Sacramento River Cats announced the June 17 game against the Salt Lake Bees will be the first in over a year without social distancing or a cap on how many fans will be allowed to attend.

Fully-vaccinated guests will be allowed to enjoy the game without face coverings. Wednesday’s release did not say how the ballpark will enforce mask guidelines for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Sutter Health Park can seat just over 14,000 baseball fans at capacity. At least week’s opening night at Sutter Health Park, only around 3,000 fans were allowed to watch the game.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 4 and those subscribed to River Cats emails will get exclusive presale access on June 3.