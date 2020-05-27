SUV crashes into Suisun City home, driver injured

An SUV crashed into a home in Suisun City Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Photos courtesy of the Suisun City Fire Department)

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire officials said a vehicle crashed into a Suisun City home Tuesday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m., crews found the driver still inside the vehicle when they arrived at the home on Fulmar Drive and Pelican Way, according to the Suisun City Fire Department.

Photos from the crash show an SUV protruding from the front of the home with portions of a damaged awning buckled over it.

Fire officials said crews safely removed the driver from the vehicle before taking the driver to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of the driver’s injuries was not provided by officials.

The Suisun City Police Department is investigation the cause of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.