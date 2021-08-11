SUV slams into Carmichael music school

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — An SUV slammed into the front of a music school in Carmichael Wednesday morning.

Around 11:12 a.m., Sacramento Metropolitan firefighters said they responded to the Fair Oaks Boulevard building after someone crashed into it.

Photos posted by Metro Fire show the front of a white SUV inside the School of Rock building.

The vehicle took out an entire window and a planter, as well as a support beam, which had to be secured by crews.

Everyone inside the SUV got out safely, Metro Fire reported.

Fire officials did not say what led up to the crash or if anyone would be facing charges for the damage done to the building.