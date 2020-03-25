SWAT called on armed man at Mercy Hospital in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A 32-year-old man is in custody after threatening staff at Dignity Health Mercy Hospital on Creekside Drive in Folsom, according to Folsom police.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Brian Steffens walked into the hospital lobby seeking medical attention.

Hospital staff noticed Steffens had a holstered handgun in his possession.

According to police, Steffens refused to store the gun in his car and became erratic, destroying property in the lobby.

SWAT and crisis negotiation teams responded to the hospital and successfully got Steffens to surrender.

No one was injured during the incident.