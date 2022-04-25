SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A SWAT team is responding to an incident in South Sacramento where police are trying to “contact” a man who they said may have shot a gun.

Officers and a SWAT team are at a house near the intersection of Esmerelda Road and 27th Avenue just off Fruitridge Road.

West Campus High School, Mark Twain and Peter Burnett elementary schools are currently locked down as an abundance of caution, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District.

Police said there’s no injuries to report at this time and that officers have established a perimeter in the area.

SWAT, crisis negotiators and a police drone are at the scene to assist Sacramento police.

This is a developing story.