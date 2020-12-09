SWAT, hostage teams respond to person barricaded inside Arden-Arcade apartment

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — SWAT and hostage teams are in the Arden-Arcade area where a person has barricaded themselves inside an apartment.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a shootout between two vehicles in the area of Watt and Whitney avenues. There was no additional information about any victims or those involved.

Hours later, the sheriff’s office says they are at an apartment complex in the same area, where a person involved in the shooting is now refusing deputies’ orders to leave safely.

Negotiators trying to get shooting suspect to come out of apartment peacefully. This is near Watt and Whitney Avenue in Sacramento County. Law enforcement have surrounded the suspect. People are asked to avoid the area as the standoff continues. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/GuoU8MXKxW — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) December 9, 2020

SWAT and hostage teams on scene trying to negotiate with barricaded suspect in apartment near Watt and Whitney Ave, near where a shooting exchange occurred this afternoon. Deputies believe the suspect was one of the shooters involved. No injuries were reported. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/q1J2hSDCVp — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) December 9, 2020

Officials have not said if anyone else is in the apartment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.