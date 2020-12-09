SWAT, hostage teams respond to person barricaded inside Arden-Arcade apartment

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — SWAT and hostage teams are in the Arden-Arcade area where a person has barricaded themselves inside an apartment.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a shootout between two vehicles in the area of Watt and Whitney avenues. There was no additional information about any victims or those involved.
Hours later, the sheriff’s office says they are at an apartment complex in the same area, where a person involved in the shooting is now refusing deputies’ orders to leave safely.
Officials have not said if anyone else is in the apartment.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.