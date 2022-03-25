SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A SWAT team responded to the scene of a shooting in south Natomas after one person was wounded.

According to police, officers responded to Northfield Drive, a neighborhood near Ninos Park, around 2:40 p.m. Friday for reports of gunfire.

Officers said they found a man in the area who had been shot at least once. He was hospitalized and police reported he was in “stable condition.”

There is still a large police presence in the area and a SWAT team has been called in. However, details surrounding the shooting have not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.