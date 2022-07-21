MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislas County Sheriff Office said SWAT and negotiations teams responded to a report of someone being shot at a home in Modesto Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a dispute between family members led up to the shooting and the person shot was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the suspect is still inside the home.

The sheriff’s office said nearby residences near the home on Inyo Avenue were evacuated.

This is a developing story.