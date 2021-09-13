Sweet Tooth Factory, Calling All Dreamers semi-finalist, joins FOX40

Eleven entrepreneurs are moving forward in Sacramento’s Calling All Dreamers, a competition to help start-up businesses get up and running.

Leslie Martin, Shi Boykin and Elise Harris, the owners of Sweet Tooth Factory, joined Richard on the FOX40 patio to talk about their “dessert lover’s paradise” and the competition.

“Not only do we have mom’s classic cheesecake, which is our family recipe that she’s been perfecting over the last 20 years, but now we’re just trying new things,” Harris said. “We get to be creative and inspired by everything we see around us to make great and fun desserts.”

