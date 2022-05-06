SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Taqueria Garibaldi, a Sacramento-area Mexican food chain, is accused of multiple labor violations, including wage theft, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and attempting to impede an investigation, according to the U.S. Secretary of Labor.

The complaint alleges that the restaurant failed to pay proper overtime, kept workers’ tips and pressured employees to not cooperate with federal investigators.

The chain has several locations in the Sacramento area, including on Howe Avenue near Alta Arden Expressway, El Camino and Watt Avenues and in Roseville on Fairway Drive.

The complaint says that 20 workers were deprived of their wages by the Che Garibaldi company, restaurant owners Eduardo Hernandez and Hector Manual Martinez Galindo and Howe Avenue restaurant manager Alejandro Rodriguez.

“A number of employees work over forty hours per week, some working over twelve hours per day,” the complaint says. “Defendants hired several employees to work in one position, but expect employees to perform a multitude of tasks once employed.”

Employees were hired as servers, but were asked to clean parts of the restaurant, prepare meals and work as cashiers, according to the complaint.

Workers were paid by check for 40 hours of work per week, but were paid with cash for any overtime, and this was paid at less than the mandated 1 1/2 times overtime hourly wage, according to the complaint. Managers and supervisors are also accused of keeping portions of employees’ tips.

When Wage and Hour Division investigators began looking into the restaurant’s practices last year, Garibaldi “impeded” the probe, according to The Labor Department.

“As soon as the defendants were notified of the investigation, but before WHD had the opportunity to visit the worksites and speak with employees, defendants verbally instructed workers to communicate to WHD investigators that employees only worked forty hours a week and eight hours a day, were provided two days off and thirty-minute breaks, and were paid only in checks,” the complaint says.

Once Garibaldi officially learned about the probe, they instructed workers to stop using a time clock device called uAttend in all three restaurants and instead manually fill out a yellow time card for 40-hour work weeks, according to the complaint.

“By interfering in the Secretary’s investigation by pressuring employees not to provide accurate information to the Secretary” the chain “retaliated against employees seeking rightful wages and tips,” the complaint states.