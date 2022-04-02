(KTXL) — The warm weather Northern California is experiencing, coupled with a bad wet season, has many fire crews already gearing up for potentially devastating fire season.



The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District is hoping to raise money to help stop fires right after they start.



The district is hoping to buy a tactical helicopter because there is no similar helicopter in that area.

Scott Lindgren is the district fire chief and he told FOX40 over Zoom why the purchase is so important.

“Provide immediate progressive capabilities to put out fires when they are small before they get big like the Caldor or Tamarack,” Lindgren explained.

The type of tactical helicopter the district is looking at runs in the tens of millions of dollars so it’s obviously not cheap.

However, community support is strong. In a recent power point presentation showing the need for the aerial unit while asking for financial help, more than $100,000 were raised with many more big donors pledging help as well.

Mike Dunn is the vice president of development for Chase International Real Estate and he helped spearhead the fundraising effort.

“We are not stopping at the $100,000. We are going to utilize the press and the social media and push this out to our clients our friends and our families,” Dunn said.

For those who like to donate to the effort, tap or click here.