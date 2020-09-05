Tahoe locals tell Labor Day weekend tourists to respect their neighborhoods

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — For hours Friday, Tahoe locals were out on Highway 50 at the roundabout in Myers.

They had a pretty clear message for those coming in from out of town on the Labor Day weekend: Be polite, don’t pollute, don’t leave trash, and please, stick to the main roads.

They wouldn’t be able to stop the tourists but they were still going to show they weren’t happy.

For Susan May and Jeffrey Spencer, that meant trying to get weekend visitors from using their side streets because the phone app out-of-towners use said it’ll be faster.

“It just ties up traffic,” May told FOX40. “We can’t get in and out of our houses, it’s not safe.”

“Knocking on doors asking, ‘Can I use your bathroom?’” Spencer said. “It’s ridiculous, tossing diapers in your front yard.”

For others, it’s about left behind garbage and people not respecting South Lake Tahoe’s coronavirus mask ordinance.

The group said the problems arise when so many people show up at once for the weekend. After all, the Tahoe-area economy depends on visitors — and there have been plenty recently.

“Month of June in 2020 we did $90,000 worth of business,” said Steve Franks, who works at a local bike shop.

Franks said profits from bike rentals tripled this summer with so many escaping to Tahoe during the pandemic.

“We like the people coming in. Our problem is they are not respecting the virus situation, where they’re touching everything. They are not being sterilized,” he said.

Protesters have gathered in the area before for the same reasons but said Friday would be the last time for a while.

FOX40 reached out to the city of South Lake Tahoe for comment on the matter but officials did not respond by the time this story aired.