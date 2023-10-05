(FOX40.COM) — A 406-acre prescribed burn is beginning on Thursday and is expected to last up to 10 days, according to Tahoe National Forest.

The burn will take place at Sagehen Summit off Highway 89 and Forest Service Road 878-2 near Truckee.

Tahoe National Forest added that smoke will be visible from Truckee, Donner, and Independence Lake along with the Stampede and Boca Reservoir areas. The purpose of the burn is to reduce wildfire risks by reducing potential fire fuel while also improving the forest’s health and habitat.

“Current conditions allow for prescribed burning. Each prescribed fire operation follows a burn plan, which considers temperature, humidity, wind, moisture of the vegetation, and conditions for the dispersal of smoke,” read a press release from the agency.

Smoke from prescribed fire operations is normal and may continue for several days after a burn is completed. The Tahoe National Forest says it coordinates with state and local air pollution control districts while also monitoring weather conditions to ensure that the smoke impact is minimized as much as possible.