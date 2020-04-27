Tahoe region, without tourism dollars, hit particularly hard during pandemic

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Lake Tahoe is still just as beautiful but the COVID-19 pandemic still has health officials telling people to keep away.

“People overall have been pretty good about not coming up here to vacation right now, which is a big thing,” South Lake Tahoe Mayor Jason Collin said.

Collin said that’s taking its toll on countless small businesses that have traditionally relied on tourism dollars.

“It’s tough. They are struggling. People are, for the most part, I think, people are eager to get back to work and are asking, ‘What can we do to minimize the health risk but also get back to business?’” he said.

The city does not have an economic development department. That’s why Mayor Collin and his fellow city council members have been directing small businesses to help while also working on short and long term solutions.

“We know that we will always be a tourist economy but how can we diversify that so if there is something that happens like this in the future, it’s not quite as devastating?” Collin said.

Meanwhile, one of the region’s biggest attractions, the ski resorts, had to shut down in the middle of what was shaping up to be a great spring ski season.

“All of a sudden, it started snowing again and, unfortunately, just as this pandemic was kicking in,” Vail Resorts West Coast spokesman Marc Riddell said.

Riddell said season ticket holders who didn’t get to use their passes enough last season will get an email offering credit for next season.

“So, for example, if somebody bought an Epic Pass and didn’t ski any days, they have $790 to apply to another pass next year,” he said.

While Mayor Collin said he won’t be rushing re-opening, he is counting down the days to when people can come visit again.

“It’s going to be data driven, not necessarily date driven,” he said. “This is a special place. It’s big enough, there’s plenty to share, it’s just not quite the time yet.”