Tahoe school district delays start due to Caldor Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lake Tahoe Unified School District said it is postponing the start of the school year until Sept. 7 because of the Caldor Fire.

The district’s initial start date was going to be Aug. 30, but schools will be closed through Sept. 5.

As you may know the Caldor Fire Mandatory Evacuation boundary has moved to Echo Summit and an Evacuation Warning was ordered for the Christmas Valley area of Highway 89 South of the roundabout. With health and safety at the forefront of all decisions, and in support of all families in our community, especially those that live in the current evacuation areas, the District will postpone the start of the school year until Tuesday, September 7, 2021. We will continue to closely monitor the fire conditions and re-evaluate school closure as conditions change. Todd Cutler, superintendent, Lake Tahoe Unified School District

In a statement posted to Facebook, Superintendent Todd Cutler said the district would also be monitoring air quality.

“If outside air quality is between 150 PM2.5 and 300 PM2.5 per PurpleAir monitors at or near our school sites, all staff and students are to remain indoors,” Cutler wrote. If outside air quality is over 300 (per PurpleAir) and is expected to stay above 300 we will cancel school (like a snow day). This will be determined by looking at the PurpleAir sensors at or near school sites; Levels at one school site alone will not be used to make the final decision.

As of Thursday morning, the Caldor Fire has burned 136,643 acres — over 213 square miles — in less than a week.