Tahoe, Truckee to welcome visitors for Fourth of July weekend but officials stress safety

(KTXL) — Lake Tahoe is open for the Fourth of July after doing comparatively well keeping COVID-19 case numbers down.

“We’re having really fantastic weather right now. It’s not too hot, it’s not too cold,” said Truckee Mayor Dave Polivy.

Polivy is also the owner of Tahoe Mountain Sports.

“We are a welcoming community,” he told FOX40. “We want everybody to be able to enjoy the outdoors and enjoy all of our great businesses and small businesses in town.”

South Lake Tahoe is also inviting visitors to come back.

“It was tough to tell people not to come to Tahoe,” said South Lake Tahoe Communications Manager Chris Fiore. “I mean, it was really tough but we did what we had to do. We kept our residents safe.”

Fiore said this July Fourth is going to look different at the lake.

“The parade is canceled, the fireworks show is canceled, but we want people to be back in Tahoe because our businesses need the help. We just want them to do it safely,” he said.

They would like people to keep in mind that while packing for trips, a Tahoe getaway is not a vacation from COVID-19.

“When you’re near or around other people, again, make sure you have that mask on,” Polivy explained. “When you’re passing people on a trail or coming into contact with folks on the trail, it’s important to provide enough distance.”

To drive the message home, South Lake Tahoe produced a video, as did communities on the north side of the lake. Truckee also launched a campaign called “Mask Up.”

“It’s just really, really, really important to recognize that our health systems are much smaller than urban health systems,” Truckee’s mayor said. “Our local population has been working really hard during the quarantine to keep our community safe and we really expect the same from anybody visiting our area.”

“These are little things and some of them are minor inconveniences,” Fiore said. “But what we know is that these things have been working for Tahoe and they’ve been keeping Tahoe safe. We hope people will be responsible and do the responsible thing as they come up to their favorite Fourth of July destination.”

Placer County will give out free masks and hand sanitizer Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Tahoe City at Fire Station 51 and in Kings Beach at the North Tahoe Event Center.

To learn more about what the Tahoe-Truckee region is doing to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic, click or tap here.