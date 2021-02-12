Tahoe under winter weather advisory with 2 new storms on way

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A pair of weekend storms are expected to follow across much of northern Nevada and the Sierra on the heels of one that dropped a foot (30 centimeters) of snow overnight at Lake Tahoe ski resorts.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for the Tahoe area, where up to 6 inches (15 cm) of snow is expected at lake level and up to 10 inches (25 cm) above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), the National Weather Service said.
Winds gusting up to 65 mph (104 kph) could cause extensive tree damage.
Snow levels could drop below 5,000 feet (1,676 meters) with winds gusting to 50 mph (80 kph) from Reno as far south as Yerington and east as Lovelock.
The advisory extends until 10 p.m. Saturday for most of northeast Nevada. One to eight inches (2.5-20 cm) of snow is forecast from Austin to Elko. A foot (30 cm) is possible in the Ruby Mountains.
Mammoth Mountain south of Yosemite National Park reported 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow early Friday, 16 inches (40 cm) at Alpine Meadows on Tahoe’s west shore and a foot (30 cm) at North Star at Truckee, California and South Lake Tahoe.