Tahoe under winter weather advisory with 2 new storms on way

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A pair of weekend storms are expected to follow across much of northern Nevada and the Sierra on the heels of one that dropped a foot (30 centimeters) of snow overnight at Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for the Tahoe area, where up to 6 inches (15 cm) of snow is expected at lake level and up to 10 inches (25 cm) above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), the National Weather Service said.

Next round of Sierra snowfall arrives tonight into Saturday morning. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Tahoe Basin through tomorrow: https://t.co/b8YxIxYO2c pic.twitter.com/lLqERIYG1J — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 12, 2021

Winds gusting up to 65 mph (104 kph) could cause extensive tree damage.

Snow levels could drop below 5,000 feet (1,676 meters) with winds gusting to 50 mph (80 kph) from Reno as far south as Yerington and east as Lovelock.

A windy day is on tap for Saturday as a cold front sweeps through the region. Widespread gusts 40-50 mph, strongest winds across Mono-Mineral counties where Wind Advisories and a High Wind Warning in Mono Co has been issued, latest wind statements: https://t.co/18TODfQ93V pic.twitter.com/e9m9DvXRI0 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 12, 2021

The advisory extends until 10 p.m. Saturday for most of northeast Nevada. One to eight inches (2.5-20 cm) of snow is forecast from Austin to Elko. A foot (30 cm) is possible in the Ruby Mountains.

Mammoth Mountain south of Yosemite National Park reported 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow early Friday, 16 inches (40 cm) at Alpine Meadows on Tahoe’s west shore and a foot (30 cm) at North Star at Truckee, California and South Lake Tahoe.