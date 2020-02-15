Rocklin man dies in paragliding accident near Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A paraglider died after crashing into a cliff face Friday afternoon near Truckee.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reports a rescue team was sent to the crash site in a wooded area near the intersection of Royal Way and Cavalier Rise around 3:45 p.m.

The paraglider, identified by the sheriff’s office as 34-year-old Eric McAuliffe, was the only person involved in the crash. The sheriff’s office originally said McAuliffe was from Tahoe Vista but clarified by saying he had just moved to Rocklin.

Officials do not know where McAuliffe took off from or where he was headed.

He was unregistered, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is involved in the crash investigation along with the National Transportation Safety Board.