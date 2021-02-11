‘Take it nice and slow’: Sierra snow makes for dangerous driving conditions

(KTXL) – Weeks after the biggest storms of the season, there was more Sierra powder Thursday, with the flakes consistently falling all evening long at the summit.

The slowdown of traffic for chain controls stretched for over a mile on Interstate 80 eastbound — not that a faster pace would have been advised.

“It definitely was a little nerve-racking, but it’s all good,” said Wylan Kell, who drove from San Francisco. “We have the four-wheel drive and just drive slow.”

On Donner Pass Road, plows did their part to help drivers as much as they can.

Gerald Hubbard was coming down the hill while others are going up.

For those a little nervous about driving in these conditions, he had simple advice.

“Take it nice and slow and you good,” he said.

Earlier Thursday evening above the road, the danger came from the gray haze that blanketed the top of the mountain.