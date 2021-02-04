Talks over possibility of bringing back high school sports ‘cooperative on all sides’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – When it comes to bringing back high school sports, the Let Them Play movement and the Golden State Coaches Association have been asking for a seat at the table.

That opportunity came this week on two separate occasions. The first was Tuesday with Gov. Gavin Newsom and his staff.

“We want to see this happen. We want to do it safely,” Newsom said. “I recognize all of the benefits, physical and mental. I’m very, very hopeful that we can find a compromise here and I believe that’s possible.”

That meeting was followed by Thursday’s session that included Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

Let Them Play presented data of California and other states they believe shows the spread of COVID-19 does not come from playing sports, and therefore it is safe to do so at the high school level.

Patrick Walsh, a founding member of the Golden State Coaches Association, wrote a message online following Thursday’s meeting.

We believe they have everything they need to make a decision. We did not feel that they were ‘bleeding the block’ on us. We feel there is a genuine attempt to get this done. All parties know the clock is ticking. Stay positive over the next 5 days as we near a resolution. There is no guarantee that we will win, but after today’s meeting there is no reason to lose hope or ‘yards gained’ up to this point. Patrick Walsh, Golden State Coaches Association

California is one of just three states to not have a high school season thus far.

Although just this week, a handful of sports, including golf, swimming, tennis and cross country, were allowed to start practicing.

All other sports will have to wait at least until their counties get out of the purple tier to begin — and time is running short.

De La Salle High School Head Coach Justin Alumbaugh, who also attended Thursday’s meeting, said it was “cooperative on all sides.”

“It was not combative in any shape or form,” Alumbaugh said on Twitter. “There was a lot of respect from both ends. And there’s a definite feeling that everybody wants to get this done.”

“Governor Newsom does want to do the right thing and let the kids play, and I’m still optimistic,” said Brad Hensley with the Golden State Coaches Association. “Frankly, very optimistic because I know we’re going to win. And we’re going to see him at the podium saying, ‘We’re going to let the kids play.'”