(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento “Swifties” who were unable to go to watch Taylor Swift perform on tour can watch her concert on the big screen.

The “Anti-Hero” singer is bringing her “Eras Tour” to movie theaters across the country, Swift announced on Instagram on Thursday.

•Video Above: State of the City: Bringing More Live Music to Sacramento

The concert film is being released to Cinemark, AMC and Regal theaters starting on Oct. 13. Tickets for showings went on sale online Thursday.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift’s Instagram post reads.

Where can you watch the movie in Sacramento?

Throughout October, the concert film will be shown at the following Cinemark and Regal theaters in the Sacramento area.

Cinemark

•Cinemark Century DOCO and XD: 1015 4th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

•Cinemark Century Arden 14 and XD: 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento, CA 95825

•Cinemark Century Greenback Lane 16 and XD: 6233 Garfield Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95841

•Cinemark Century Laguna 16 and XD: 9349 Big Horn Boulevard, Elk Grove, CA 95758

•Cinemark Century Folsom 14: 261 Iron Point, Folsom, CA 95630

•Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD: 1191 Galleria Boulevard, Roseville, CA 95678

•Cinemark Century Blue Oaks Theatres and XD: 6692 Lonetree Boulevard, Rocklin, CA 95765

•Cinemark Yuba City: 1410 Whyler Road, Yuba City, CA 95993

Tap or click here for a list of showtimes.

Regal

•Regal Natomas Marketplace: 3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento, CA 95834

•Regal Delta Shores & IMAX: 8136 Delta Shores Circle, Sacramento, CA 95832

•Regal UA Laguna Village: 8755 Center Parkway, Sacramento, CA 95823

•Regal UA Olympus Pointe: 520 North Sunrise Avenue, Roseville, CA 95661

•Regal Davis Holiday: 101 F Street, Davis, CA 95616

•Regal El Dorado Hills: 2101 Vine Street, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

•Regal Auburn: 500 Nevada Street, Auburn, CA 95603

Tap or click here for a list of showtimes.

When is the movie being shown?

According to Cinemark and Regal’s websites, the concert film will be shown on the dates below:

•Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15

•Thursday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 22

•Thursday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 29

•Tuesday, Oct. 31

•Thursday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 5