Taylorsville resident attempts to help save homes from the Dixie Fire



TAYLORSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – For six generations, Cody Pearce’s family has called the Taylorsville area home.

He says he is sick of watching his community burn.

“All this is home. This whole valley’s home, Greenville that burned down is home, I went to school there. This is all home,” Pearce said.

For weeks now, if he’s awake, he’s been on the move.

His water, tenders and unrelenting desire to help are his weapons to fight the Dixie Fire and save homes.

“I’ll go to where the houses are and anywhere I can get into,” Pearce explained. “And I use my side spray on the truck and I spray down as much as I can. I’ll spray the house down, the yard down, trees down.”

With flames burning in the hillside off of Diamond Mountain Road, Pearce sprays down as many areas as he can, saying it’s an endless fight.

Trying to save as many homes as possible is obviously the goal, but understanding that many battles will be lost is just the reality of trying to help out in the Dixie Fire.

Pearce told FOX40 that about three or four homes burned down Monday night. Firefighters were nearby but it didn’t make much difference.

For the moment Pearce’s hometown is safe, but everyone in the Indian Valley is a neighbor, and there is an opportunity to do good for as long as it takes.

“They’re happy to see somebody doing something,” Pearce told FOX40. “It’s been pretty good. It’s a good feeling knowing that I’m helping my neighbors and they’re happy.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Pearce and his family.