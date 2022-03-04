ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A teacher hiring event will be held by the Elk Grove Unified School District on Saturday.

They are hoping to find people for positions they have had trouble filling. New teachers are expected to show up, but at the same time, it is likely teachers with experience from other districts may attend in hopes of finding a better deal.

“I not only anticipate, I know that they will be there, many will be there,” said David Fisher, president of the Sacramento City Teacher’s Association.

Elk Grove Unified said they expect the event on Saturday to bring in hundreds of candidates.