Teachers prepare to work remotely

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- With millions of California students out of their classrooms, teachers in many local districts are coming up with creative ways to make sure kids are still learning while at home.

Schools have suspended in-person instruction and there is an uncertain deadline for when they will be able to return to normal operations. Some teachers began working on plans to connect with their students in the meantime.

One local teacher who does virtual classes year-round said she understands why this change may be difficult for those who are used to a traditional classroom setting.

"One of the hardest things about going either way would be to adjusting to the system, OK, so and that's for students too," said kindergarten teacher Angela Young. "What you're used to is being in person. You're used to being physically. You're able to walk around the classroom, you're able to see what you're students are doing, you're able to point to things."

While some teachers have already started the transition to virtual classes, many schools are still working to figure out the best plan of action for all students, who may not have internet access.

She added that while it may take time for teachers to adapt, they will likely get the hang of things quickly.

"It's a great opportunity to really go into who you are as a teacher and break it down and just see, 'OK, what do I really need to do to get to my students and how can I do that virtually?'" Young said.