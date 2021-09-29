Team USA Olympic gymnasts bringing high-energy entertainment, mental health awareness to G1C

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Team USA Olympic gymnasts are in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center to perform in Gold Over America, a new show touring the country.

Gold Over America is described as a “high-energy gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular.”

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, is headlining this tour.

During this year’s Olympics, fans watched as Biles became an advocate for mental health. Biles said she wants this show to capture the pure joy of performing, and fans know when these gymnasts perform, they go full out.

Laurie Hernandez, Jordan Chiles, Morgan Hurd and Peng-Peng Lee will perform with Biles.

Each gymnast will perform segments from their most famous routines mixed with career highlights, personal videos, social media interactions and spoken word.

The all-star team of female gymnasts is coming together to spread messages about mental health, positive body image, friendship, self-confidence and women’s empowerment.

By sharing their own stories, they hope to inspire the next generation of female athletes.

“Yeah, mental health is a really big thing, and I feel like a lot of people don’t realize that,” Olympic silver medalist MyKayla Skinner told FOX40. “So, I think this is going to be a really good way to show others, and be there, and come closer, and to just help others with mental health. It’s going to be really cool.”