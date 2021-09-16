Team walks out of high school volleyball game over lack of mask-wearing

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Thursday volleyball game at Marysville High School was called off, leaving fans in the stand wondering why.

The Marysville varsity volleyball team was scheduled to play Western Sierra Collegiate Academy of Rocklin, but the game was canceled over disagreements about mask-wearing, resulting in the latter team refusing to play and walking out.

The Marysville athletic director said the Western Collegiate Academy coach was under the impression that everyone inside a gym during a game needed to mask up, because of the California Department of Public Health guidance — but that didn’t happen.

“There wasn’t a planned protest or to show they weren’t going to mask,” said John Nicoletti, a resident who lives near the school.

The latest guidance from CDPH earlier this month states masks are required for all people watching or playing indoor sorts, unless wearing a mask during play has been determined to pose a choking hazard, then COVID-19 testing should be done at least once a week.

“People who chose to be vaccinated didn’t wear a mask because they are vaccinated,” Nicoletti said. “Kind of thought this was normal, but it wasn’t normal.”

The Marysville athletic director told FOX40 there was a misunderstanding when the mask mandate for indoor sports went into effect, and the opposing team’s coach was absolutely within his right to pull his players from what he felt was a dangerous situation.

“It’s unfortunate this was a disruption, but blame it on COVID-19 — No one likes COVID,” Nicoletti said.

The two schools are rescheduled to play again on Oct. 4 in Rocklin, local paper Appeal-Democrat reported.