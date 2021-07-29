Teams look for 18-year-old who disappeared trying to rescue child in Sacramento River

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sheriff’s office teams are searching on and above the Sacramento River near Knights Landing for an 18-year-old man who disappeared while he was trying to rescue a child.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, a call came in from the river in the area of 3rd Beach in Sutter County.

The caller said 18-year-old Ahmir Watson was swimming when he saw a child in distress and tried to help. He then disappeared in the water.

First responders from Yolo and Sutter counties looked for Watson Wednesday until 10 p.m. They restarted their search and rescue mission Thursday and are using the Marine Patrol Unit and Aero Squadron from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

Watson is a Black man who stands around 5 feet 10 inches tall and is 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray pants and no shirt.

Anyone who has information about Watson’s disappearance has been asked to call the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office at 530-666-8282 or the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.