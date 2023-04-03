(KTXL) — The 80s British band Tears for Fears announced a 22-city tour this summer that includes a stop at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.

Tears for Fears rose to prominence with synth-heavy songs like “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” and “Shout.”

The band will be joined on tour by the Long Beach alt-rock band Cold War Kids.

Tears for Fears will play at the Toyota Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 29.

Tickets for the tour go on sale for the general public on April 7 at 10 a.m. on Tears for Fears’ website.

However, fans can signup via the band’s newsletter to buy presale tickets starting Tuesday.