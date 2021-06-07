Technical difficulties plague site as Sacramento Broadway fans rush to buy ‘Hamilton’ tickets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Broadway is back, and apparently, too many people are excited about its return.

For four weeks starting Sept. 15, Broadway Sacramento will bring “Hamilton” to the stage.

Tickets for the wildly popular, award-winning musical went on sale Monday at 10 a.m. With “extremely limited” seating, Broadway Sacramento set up a queue on their site for customers to wait in line. People will only be able to buy a maximum of eight tickets per household and have 20 minutes to buy their seats for the show.

But in less than an hour, the site was overwhelmed by Broadway fans. A message appeared just before 11 a.m. letting people waiting in line know the queue had been paused due to a “technical difficulty.” Around that time, over 3,000 people were in the queue.

People flooded Broadway Sacramento’s Facebook page saying that once they finally got through the virtual line, their carts were cleared and their tickets were lost.

“I’ve got tix in my cart, but every time I hit continue to go to the Windcave payment page, it times out. I’m so frustrated!” one person wrote. “It’s been an hour now. I can’t sit here all day trying this over and over again! This is so ridiculous.”

An error message posted by users tells the customer their cart may have been cleared and to try again. Many said that did not resolve the issue.

The issue appeared to be coming from Windcave, the payment system used by Broadway Sacramento.

“We are having some technical difficulties with our payment system. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” Broadway Sacramento said in response to frustrated customers.

For those who may have missed their chance to see “Hamilton” live in Sacramento, the musical will still have dates for its North American tour through 2022, including upcoming performances in San Jose and Fresno.