Teen arrested after deadly shooting on Mack Road in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after a deadly shooting on Mack Road in South Sacramento.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sacramento police.

When police responded to the scene, they found a 17-year-old male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Police said the teen suspected of the shooting was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.