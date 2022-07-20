STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that detectives arrested a 16-year-old Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a woman the previous night.

Police said the 16-year-old male and an unknown man met up with Quiana Noble and an 18-year-old woman at Astor Drive and Albany Drive.

Police said both males fired shots at the women, killing Noble. The 16-year-old was also struck by a bullet and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 18-year-old woman was uninjured.

Police said the other suspect left the scene and has not been located.