Teen arrested in shooting that injured 2 men in Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police have arrested a teen suspected of shooting two men in Old Sacramento Monday night.

Sacramento police said gunfire was reported in the area of 2nd and K streets around 9:15 p.m. Investigators said they later learned an “altercation” between two groups had escalated into a shooting.

Two men were wounded in the shooting and hospitalized.

By Wednesday, Sacramento police said they had a 17-year-old boy in custody. He was taken to juvenile hall on suspicion of felony assault.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and are still trying to uncover a motive.